Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a growth of 268.5% from the June 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.5 days.

DREUF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DREUF opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.