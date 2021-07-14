Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.13

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.13 and last traded at C$16.10, with a volume of 28878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

