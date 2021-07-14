DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 4,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 489,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

