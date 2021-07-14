DODO Hits 1-Day Volume of $149.61 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $134.77 million and $149.61 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.00854134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005346 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

