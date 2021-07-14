Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) Director Purchases $2,643,500.00 in Stock

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,555,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,643,500.00.

DSS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.