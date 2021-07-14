Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) Director Purchases $2,643,500.00 in Stock

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,555,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,643,500.00.
DSS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Document Security Systems
