Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $171.27 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054781 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.