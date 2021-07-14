DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of DMC Global worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

