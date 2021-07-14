Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

