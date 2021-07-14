Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.60).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:DLG opened at GBX 291.90 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.76.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

