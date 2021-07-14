Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,942 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.55% of American Woodmark worth $76,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.25. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

