Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,540 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $80,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $276.57 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

