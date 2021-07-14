Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,777 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.79% of Semtech worth $80,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

