Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,077 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $75,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,037,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

NYSE EFX opened at $245.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $248.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

