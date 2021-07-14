Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Thor Industries worth $78,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

NYSE THO opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

