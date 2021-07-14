Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

DDS traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $186.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,932. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

