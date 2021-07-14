DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DigitalTown stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. DigitalTown has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

DigitalTown Company Profile

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

