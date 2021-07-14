Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

DLR stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.83. 8,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

