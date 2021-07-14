Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:DRNA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.23. 20,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 777,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. Insiders have sold 270,842 shares of company stock worth $13,751,881 over the last quarter.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

