Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00.

NYSE DRNA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. 480,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,393. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

