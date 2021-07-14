Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.
Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.96. 20,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
