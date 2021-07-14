Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.96. 20,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

