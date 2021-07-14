Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Set at $191.49 by Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) received a $191.49 target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.73 on Monday. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.