DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,138.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $930,456.19 and approximately $10,138.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $124.06 or 0.00390121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00112247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00152927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.96 or 0.99875378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.57 or 0.00935723 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

