DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

