DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

