DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,435 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,179 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

