DEXTools Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.38 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and $206,599.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,419,312 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

