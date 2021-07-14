Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €77.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.06 ($71.84).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €58.43 ($68.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.37. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

