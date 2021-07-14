Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PBB stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.46 ($9.95). 285,987 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.24.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

