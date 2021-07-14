Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PBB stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.46 ($9.95). 285,987 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.24.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

