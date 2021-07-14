Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €145.95 ($171.71). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €144.45 ($169.94), with a volume of 512,595 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €140.49.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

