Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $282.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

ZS stock opened at $227.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $236.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,971 shares of company stock worth $32,876,582. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

