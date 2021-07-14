Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $167.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $154.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 52-week low of $95.88 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

