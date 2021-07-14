Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

