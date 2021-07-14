Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 95,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 63,086 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James set a $42.37 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

