Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is Aristeia Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,641,313 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.0% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. 1,227,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.37 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

