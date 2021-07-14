Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €154.65 ($181.94).

ETR DHER opened at €123.35 ($145.12) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

