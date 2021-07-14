Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $14.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

