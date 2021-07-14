DEJAVE Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $409.74 or 0.01260849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $351.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00154719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.80 or 1.00337059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.00936567 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

