Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DECK traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.43. 4,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,720. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $396.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

