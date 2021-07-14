DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches Market Cap of $25.83 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and $2.16 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,184,809,488 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

