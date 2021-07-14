Dean Hager Sells 200,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.