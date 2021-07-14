Dawn Mattoon Sells 13,549 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $805,623.54.

NYSE:QTRX traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,595. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $92.57.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

