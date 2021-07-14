Dawn Mattoon Sells 13,549 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $805,623.54.
NYSE:QTRX traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,595. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $92.57.
Quanterix Company Profile
