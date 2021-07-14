David Smith Acquires 43 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £152.22 ($198.88).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 342.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

QQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 461 ($6.02).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

