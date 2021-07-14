David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00.
Shares of PRLD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,958. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.
