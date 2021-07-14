David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00.

Shares of PRLD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,958. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.