Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman Sells 13,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $565,630.00.

Scott Justin Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

PLAY stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

