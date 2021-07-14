Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 10,434 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $285,787.26.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 202,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 77.20. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $57,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

