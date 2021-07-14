Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,360,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,280,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,168 shares of company stock worth $40,734,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.74.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

