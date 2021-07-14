Darwin Global Management Ltd. Has $998,000 Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Inhibrx accounts for approximately 0.2% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

