Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAC. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Danaos from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.31.

DAC opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danaos has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $477,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $410,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $295,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.