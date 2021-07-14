Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

