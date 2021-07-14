DA Davidson Weighs in on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

